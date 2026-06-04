NBCC gains on securing projects worth over Rs 45 crore

NBCC (India) added 1.71% to Rs 103.95 after it has secured two project management consultancy (PMC) assignments with a combined value of about Rs 45.5 crore.

The company received an Rs 39.99 crore order from Canara Bank for the construction of a residential building at Plot No. 624/1617, Shimpoli Road, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Separately, NBCC has been awarded a Rs 5.51 crore PMC contract by the Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, for the upgradation of Bungalow No. 1, Janpath, the official residence of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and are not related-party transactions.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.22% to Rs 241.38 crore on 1.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4559.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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