Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Falls 4.65%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.18%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 0.76% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% drop in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd lost 4.65% today to trade at Rs 493.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.18% to quote at 28260.34. The index is down 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd decreased 4.35% and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd lost 3.84% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.7 % over last one year compared to the 8.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 0.76% over last one month compared to 0.02% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32785 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1335.7 on 05 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 401.05 on 30 Mar 2026.

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