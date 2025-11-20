Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) rises after securing Rs 2,966-cr PMC contract from NMRDA

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

NBCC (India) rose 1.90% to Rs 115.15 after the company secured a project management consultancy (PMC) contract worth Rs 2,966.10 crore for the development of Naveen Nagpur under Phase 1 of the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

The company stated that the order value of Rs 2,966.10 crore, excluding GST, has been awarded by NMRDA and falls within the ordinary course of business. The scope includes providing PMC services for the development of Naveen Nagpur, a key regional infrastructure project.

NBCC added that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, is not a related-party transaction, and that neither promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority.

 

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

