NBCC (India) wins order worth 75 crore from IIIT Nagpur

The PSU company informed that it has bagged order from Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur worth Rs 75 crore

The contract appoints NBCC as the project management consultant (PMC) for the construction & the development of various infrastructure works at IIIT Nagpur that would be undertaken on EPC mode.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.