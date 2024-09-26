Linc rallies after inking JV agreement with SILKA

Linc jumped 3.22% to Rs 748.90 after the company entered into joint venture agreement with Silka Kirtasiye Imalat Sanayi Ve Ticaret (SILKA) to carry out manufacturing of Writing Instruments in Turkiye. The company has proposed Joint venture company (JVC), Silka Linc Imalat Anonim Sirketi. The initial capital of the company shall be $1 million or equivalent amount. As per the terms of the agreement, both INC and SILKA have right to appoint 2 directors each at the JVC. The chairman of the board of the JVC shall be a director nominated by LINC, managing director of the JVC shall be nominated by SILKA, LINC have the right to appoint Auditors at the JVC. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The company has proposed Joint venture company (JVC), Silka Linc Imalat Anonim Sirketi. The initial capital of the company shall be $1 million or equivalent amount.

The shareholding of SILKA and LINC in the JVC will be 50% each.

Meanwhile, the company has also entered into joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Pencil Company (Mitsubishi) to carry out manufacturing and sales of high quality yet affordable writing instruments tailored for Indian consumer.

The company has proposed joint venture company, Uni Linc. The initial paid-up capital of the company shall be an amount of Rs 20 crore. Mitsubishi will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture company, while Linc will hold a 49% stake.

As per the term of the agreement, 2 (two) directors shall be nominated by MITSUBISHI and 1 director shall be nominated by LINC in the JVC, LINC nominee director shall be appointed as the chairman of the JVC, one of the MITSUBISHI nominee directors, shall be appointed as the managing director of the JVC, MITSUBISHI have the right to appoint auditors at the JVC.

Deepak Jalan, managing director of Linc Limited, stated - We are excited to strengthen our long-term partnership with Mitsubishi Pencil Company, with whom we have shared over 30 years of exclusive collaboration. This joint venture allows us to offer advanced Japanese technology at more affordable price points, creating a unique synergy between innovation and market expertise. We are confident that this partnership will set a new benchmark in the Indian writing instruments industry and open up new avenues in global markets as well.

Linc, Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of writing instruments and allied stationery products.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 13.28% to Rs 8.36 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.38 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 127.75 crore in Q1 FY25.

