Euro eases after recent gains, German economy remains in focus

Euro eases after recent gains, German economy remains in focus

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Euro is quoting at 1.1180, down marginally on the day after falling from highest in two and half years yesterday. Markets focused on German economic scenario. the largest economy in Eurozone needs to carry out reforms to improve competition and cut bureaucracy in order to help kickstart Europes biggest economy, according to OECD Chief Economist Alvaro Santos Pereira. The OECD forecast on Wednesday that the countrys gross domestic product will only grow by 0.1% this year, well behind expected rates in other major European economies like Italy, France, Spain and the UK.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

