NBCC rises on securing multiple orders of Rs 369 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
NBCC added 1.70% to Rs 143.70 after the company informed that it has secured three work orders in the normal course of business aggregating to Rs 369.05 crore.
The first is received from Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi for upcoming infrastructure development works of the university and new campus viz Morena / Khajurao, Newari worth Rs 331.9 crore.
The subsequent order is bagged from High Court, state of Telangana for construction of single court complex and residential quarter at Boath in Adilabad worth Rs 12.17 crore.
Lastly, another order has been received from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for renovation and furnishing project ICAI Bhawan, C1 _ Sector-1 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 24.98 crore.
The total order value aggregated to Rs 369.05 crore.
NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely Project Management Consultancy, Real Estate and Engineering Procurement & Construction.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.30% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.65% increase in net sales to Rs 2,405.5 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

