NBCC secures Rs 59-cr order from Odisha University

NBCC (India) said that it has received a project management consultancy (PMC) contract from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, located in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

The scope of work includes construction of various buildings, roads, and drainage systems, along with associated electrical and mechanical works. The project is being undertaken under an Infrastructure Development Grant.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 58.61 crore, has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed within a timeline to be specified.

NBCC clarified that neither its promoter nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 38.5% to Rs 197.22 crore on a 7.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,022.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) tanked 5.73% to end at Rs 79.10 on the BSE.

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