Wipro expands operations in South Korea

Opens new innovation lab in Seoul

Wipro announced the expansion of its business operations in South Korea, reinforcing the country's position as a strategic growth market for Wipro. The expansion includes an enlarged office footprint in Seoul, the launch of a new Innovation Lab, as part of the Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), and continued investment in local talent to support South Korean clients locally and globally.

South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing. Wipro's expanded presence reflects the growing importance of Korea in shaping global innovation and the increasing demand from South Korean enterprises for AI-led transformation that can scale across markets.

Wipro employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem. The company serves South Korean clients through a strong local presence, complemented by its global Wipro Delivery Network. This integrated delivery model enables Korean enterprises to access specialized skills, industry expertise, and scalable global capabilities while retaining close local engagement. In parallel, Wipro is partnering with leading academic institutions to upskill talent and create opportunities for early-career professionals to work on advanced technology and innovation programs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News