Interglobe Aviation appoints Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer
With effect from 06 April 2026Interglobe Aviation announced the appointment of Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company effective 06 April 2026.
More recently, Singh served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express, where he played a pivotal role in the airline's transformation, delivering operational improvements and driving rapid growth. He has previously held senior leadership positions, including in the Strategy domain, at Air India and Oman Air.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:51 PM IST