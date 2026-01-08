Volumes spurt at The Ramco Cements Ltd counter
The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14642 shares
eClerx Services Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 January 2026.
The Ramco Cements Ltd notched up volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14642 shares. The stock rose 0.96% to Rs.1,088.30. Volumes stood at 28560 shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 60328 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 19.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3040 shares. The stock lost 0.82% to Rs.4,733.85. Volumes stood at 2341 shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 42993 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 19.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2191 shares. The stock rose 7.25% to Rs.1,650.00. Volumes stood at 1671 shares in the last session.
Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40413 shares. The stock lost 0.05% to Rs.375.75. Volumes stood at 18765 shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15042 shares. The stock slipped 1.04% to Rs.7,371.00. Volumes stood at 84880 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:00 AM IST