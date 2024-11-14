NDA Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of NDA Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.111.63 29 OPM %26.5419.02 -PBDT0.510.27 89 PBT0.480.24 100 NP0.360.18 100
