Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 44.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 1.00 croreNet profit of Neil Industries rose 44.12% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.000.76 32 OPM %90.0072.37 -PBDT0.730.58 26 PBT0.600.45 33 NP0.490.34 44
