Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 2632.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2963.43% to Rs 41.05 croreNet profit of Stellant Securities (India) rose 2632.71% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2963.43% to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.051.34 2963 OPM %95.0398.51 -PBDT39.081.34 2816 PBT39.081.34 2816 NP29.241.07 2633
