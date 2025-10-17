Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 9.49% to Rs 2998.87 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 22.93% to Rs 294.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 239.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.49% to Rs 2998.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2738.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2998.872738.95 9 OPM %67.7566.25 -PBDT357.39307.31 16 PBT357.39307.31 16 NP294.52239.59 23

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

