Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.49% to Rs 2998.87 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 22.93% to Rs 294.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 239.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.49% to Rs 2998.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2738.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2998.872738.95 9 OPM %67.7566.25 -PBDT357.39307.31 16 PBT357.39307.31 16 NP294.52239.59 23
