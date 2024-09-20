Business Standard
Nestle India Ltd soars 2.1%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2689.4, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.35% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% gain in NIFTY and a 27.32% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Nestle India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2689.4, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 25803.45. The Sensex is at 84485.2, up 1.56%. Nestle India Ltd has added around 5.39% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64975.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2685.55, up 1.73% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 19.35% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% gain in NIFTY and a 27.32% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 78.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

