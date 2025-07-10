Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 1.75% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.10 -90 OPM %-2900.00-400.00 -PBDT2.031.98 3 PBT1.981.93 3 NP1.741.71 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content