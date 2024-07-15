Business Standard
Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd spurts 4.03%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.26, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.39% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.26, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24596.45. The Sensex is at 80712.82, up 0.24%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 2.01% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2074.15, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

