Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 46.68 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 45.79% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 46.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.6866.75 -30 OPM %29.2234.62 -PBDT15.4725.33 -39 PBT13.4924.00 -44 NP9.8418.15 -46
