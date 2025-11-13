Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39192.86% to Rs 55.01 croreNet profit of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39192.86% to Rs 55.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.010.14 39193 OPM %95.18-1092.86 -PBDT53.600.34 15665 PBT53.10-0.20 LP NP39.87-0.06 LP
