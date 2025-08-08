Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 71.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 441.17 croreNet profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 71.65% to Rs 44.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 441.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 357.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales441.17357.00 24 OPM %14.0711.83 -PBDT62.2239.05 59 PBT58.2135.14 66 NP44.1325.71 72
