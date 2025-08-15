Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales decline 39.04% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net Loss of Newtime Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.04% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.891.46 -39 OPM %-7.877.53 -PBDT-0.62-0.49 -27 PBT-0.63-0.51 -24 NP-0.61-0.66 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 67.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 67.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 273.03% in the June 2025 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 273.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon