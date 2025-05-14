Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 586.76 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 21.93% to Rs 114.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 586.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 541.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.34% to Rs 482.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 2303.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1941.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales586.76541.77 8 2303.701941.23 19 OPM %68.9369.28 -68.2867.43 - PBDT327.50303.22 8 1283.971034.94 24 PBT181.18155.54 16 697.85514.78 36 NP114.27146.36 -22 482.82598.55 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

