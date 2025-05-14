Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Tools soars after inking technology pact with UK's Advanced Electric Machines

Sterling Tools soars after inking technology pact with UK's Advanced Electric Machines

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sterling Tools jumped 6.30% to Rs 315.55 after the company announced the signing of a technology licensing agreement with UK-based Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) to manufacture magnet free motors in India.

The company, through its subsidiary Sterling Gtake (SGEM), would develop, manufacture and market Magnet Free traction motors for electric vehicles. The production activities would be undertaken at the companys plant in Faridabad.

By introducing a mature and commercially viable rare earth magnet-free technology, SGEM will offer its customers an alternative to the China dependent permanent magnet supply chain.

Through this technology licensing agreement, SGEM will serve all segments of the traction motors market that is expected to grow to approx. Rs 15,000cr by 2030. The business plan also calls for the joint development of integrated motor and controller solutions.

 

Anil Aggarwal, chairman, Sterling Tools, said, Sterlings foray into rare earth magnet-free motors demonstrates the Groups commitment to being a technology leader and an industry pioneer.

Also Read

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, Asian Paint, HUL cap losses on Sensex, Nifty; metal, realty, IT, oil gain

BSE

BSE joins ₹ 1 trillion market cap club as stock zooms 102% from March low

Tata motors, Jaguar

Tata Motors shares hit speed bump, down 3% post muted Q4; what analysts say

David Lammy

Will support efforts to tackle terror threat: UK on India-Pakistan conflict

We are expanding beyond MCUs to being a complete solution provider and meeting the EV Industrys growing demand for advanced technology. EV sub-systems are being increasingly consolidated into multifunction units and Sterling will also offer our customers integrated motor and controller solutions.

The diversification into Rare Earth Magnet-Free motors is in line with Sterlings ambition to develop Powertrain expertise to serve the Indian Auto Industry.

Sterling Tools has also announced its earnings for the quarter and the year ended on 31 March 2025.

The company has reported 45.8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.8 crore as total income fell by 23.9% to Rs 205.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA declined by 23.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 24.5 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin, however, expanded by 10 basis points to 11.9% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 11.9 crore, down by 44.2% from Rs 21.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sterling Tools manufacture high tensile and premier cold forged hi-tensile fasteners catering to the passenger cars, two wheelers, commercial vehicles, agri-equipment and construction equipment segments. The companys client portfolio comprises leading OEMs in the domestic market and international markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Nasdaq Surges 1.6% as Tame Inflation and Trade Deal Hopes Fuel Market Rally

Nasdaq Surges 1.6% as Tame Inflation and Trade Deal Hopes Fuel Market Rally

Muted start likely as GIFT Nifty trades flat

Muted start likely as GIFT Nifty trades flat

Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon