Nifty above 22,500 level; consumer durables rally for 9th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.36 points or 0.32% to 77,207.13. The Nifty 50 index added 72 points or 0.31% to 23,537.60.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 77,366.77 and 23,579.05 respectively in morning trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.34%.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 46,278.53 and 51,758.97 respectively.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,049 shares rose and 1,637 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Le Travenues Technology were currently trading at Rs 143.95 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 54.78% as compared with the issue price of Rs 93.
The scrip was listed at Rs 135, exhibiting a 6.63% premium to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 147.76 and a low of 135. On the BSE, over 31.94 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables gained 1.30% to 38,474.30. The index surged 12.44% in nine consecutive trading sessions.
Cera Sanitaryware (up 5.63%), Voltas (up 2.97%), V-Guard Industries (up 2.94%), Titan Company (up 2.24%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.72%), Blue Star (up 1.51%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.91%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.73%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.28%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.16%) advanced.
On the other hand, Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.34%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.24%) and Rajesh Exports (down 1.07%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Godawari Power & Ispat rallied 3.63% after its board has approved a share buyback of upto Rs 301 crore at a price of Rs 1,400 per equity share through tender offer route.
Roto Pumps surged 9.85% after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 14.40 crore from GPS Renewables.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) advanced 2.50% after the company has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) from East Coast Railway for installing automatic block signaling system in Odisha.
