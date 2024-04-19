Nifty April futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX climbed 3.20% to 13.46.The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,126.30, a discount of 20.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,147 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 151.15 points or 0.69% to 22,147.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.20% to 13.46.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.
