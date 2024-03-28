Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,464.95, a premium of 138.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,326.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 203.25 points or 0.92% to 22,326.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.02% to 12.83.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

