Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 4.37% to 12.72.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,643, a premium of 123.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,519.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 72.60 points or 0.31% to 23,519.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.37% to 12.72.

BSE, Mahindra & Mahindra and Zomato were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks ends with moderate losses; media shares under pressure

Nifty settles below 23,550; Sensex slides 192 pts; VIX drop 4.37%

INR jumps on strong FII inflows

Union Cabinet chaired approves additional installment of Dearness Allowance representing rise of 2%

Union Cabinet approves Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with funding of Rs 22919 crore

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

