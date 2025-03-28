Friday, March 28, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Cabinet approves Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with funding of Rs 22919 crore

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet today approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with a funding of Rs.22,919 crore to make India Atmanirbhar in electronics supply chain. This scheme aims to develop a robust component ecosystem by attracting large investments (global/domestic) in electronics component manufacturing ecosystem, increasing Domestic Value Addition (DVA) by developing capacity and capabilities, and integrating Indian companies with Global Value Chains (GVCs). The scheme envisages to attract investment of Rs.59,350 crore, result in production of Rs.4,56,500 crore and generate additional direct employment of 91,600 persons and many indirect jobs as well during its tenure.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

