Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.35% to Rs 740.04 croreNet profit of Aditya Infotech rose 46.07% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 740.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 636.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales740.04636.02 16 OPM %8.236.40 -PBDT54.4234.90 56 PBT44.0630.44 45 NP32.8822.51 46
