Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty climbs above 25,000 level; realty shares advance

Nifty climbs above 25,000 level; realty shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in morning trade, showing resilience in the face of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment, however, remains sensitive to global cues, including crude oil prices and other international developments. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level and Sensex crossed 82,150 mark.

Realty shares jumped after declining in the past three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 816.02 points or 1% to 82,176.13. The Nifty 50 index jumped 232.45 points or 94% to 25,015.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.54%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,271 shares rose and 1,203 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Also Read

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, M&M, RIL lift Sensex 680 pts, Nifty tops 25,000; Nifty PSB, Realty up 1%

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates: All eyes of Team India's new XI after Kohli and Rohit's retirement

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test: Nair & Sudharsan fight for No. 3 spot?

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Workers at Felixstowe port recover a stolen Toyota RAV4 from a container

UK car theft crisis near 15-year high as manufacturers face high-tech gangs

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

PFC, REC shares rally up to 6% on RBI relief for project financiers

IPO Listing:

Shares of Oswal Pumps were currently trading at Rs 641.20 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 614.

The scrip was listed at 632, exhibiting a premium of 2.93% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 646.25 and a low of 625.20. On the BSE, over 6.96 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.26% to 1,005.30. The index declined 2.7% in the past three trading sessions.

Macrotech Developers (up 1.8%), Godrej Properties (up 1.54%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.47%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.06%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.01%), Anant Raj (up 0.66%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.62%), Sobha (up 0.37%) and DLF (up 0.19%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TD Power Systems rose 1.10% after the company secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors meant for export.

ITD Cementation India declined 1.68%. The company announced that it has secured two major contracts cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 960 crore, excluding GST.

Natco Pharma shed 0.68%. Natco Pharma announced that its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kothur, Hyderabad, has received seven observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following a recent inspection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Aten Papers & Foam shares soggy on debut

BSE SME Aten Papers & Foam shares soggy on debut

Kaynes Technology gains on launching QIP

Kaynes Technology gains on launching QIP

Premier Explosives bags Rs 7-cr defence order from international client

Premier Explosives bags Rs 7-cr defence order from international client

Oswal Pumps gains on debut

Oswal Pumps gains on debut

GBPUSD reclaims $1.35 mark; Bank Of England stands pat on rates

GBPUSD reclaims $1.35 mark; Bank Of England stands pat on rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon