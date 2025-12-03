Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MOIL achieves highest ever November production and sales

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Records production of 1.65 LMT and sales of 1.37 LMT

MOIL has achieved its highest-ever November production and sales, marking a significant milestone in the company's operational performance.

MOIL recorded 1.65 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Sales reached 1.37 LMT, reflecting a 3% YoY growth.

For the period April-November 2025-26, cumulative production stands at 12.69 LMT, an 8% increase over the same period of the previous year.

On this occasion, Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, stated that the best ever November performance stands as a testament of teamwork, and consistent improvement demonstrated by the MOIL family. He is confident of MOIL team to continue with this positive momentum in the coming months.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

