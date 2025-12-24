Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 26,164.10, a premium of 22 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,142.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 35.05 points or 0.13% to 26,142.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.99% to 9.19.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 26,150 mark; oil & gas shares tumble

Nifty ends below 26,150 mark; oil & gas shares tumble

GBP/USD sustains above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 up 20% this year

GBP/USD sustains above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 up 20% this year

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging rural water supply consultancy orders

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging rural water supply consultancy orders

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Popular Vehicles & Services expands its luxury portfolio with Audi

Popular Vehicles & Services expands its luxury portfolio with Audi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon