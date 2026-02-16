Nifty February futures trade at premium

Infosys, HDFC Bank and BSE were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,728, a premium of 45.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,682.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 211.65 points or 0.83% to 25,682.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.28% to 13.33.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and BSE were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

