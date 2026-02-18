Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metal and Energy climbs after LGRF incorporates subsidiary in DMCC zone

Lloyds Metal and Energy climbs after LGRF incorporates subsidiary in DMCC zone

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Lloyds Metals and Energy jumped 3.02% to Rs 1211.85 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lloyds Global Resources FZCO (LGRF) has incorporated a subsidiary, Virtus Lloyds Resources FZCO(Virtus) in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Zone (DMCC).

The wholly owned subsidiary company incorporated Virtus for expansion of the groups investment activities in metals and mining sector in United Arab Emirates, Dubai in the DMCC zone. The new entity will enter into strategic partnership with metals and minerals developers from United States of America (USA).

LGRF will acquire 100% stake in Virtus for total consideration of AED 50,000.

Lloyds Metals and Energy (LMEL) is the leading player in the iron and steel-making industry. The companys consolidated net profit soared 169.05% to Rs 1,047.39 crore on 201.94% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 5,058.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Aptech bags Rs 4-cr contract from state government body for computer-based exam

Aptech bags Rs 4-cr contract from state government body for computer-based exam

Sensex settles 283 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,800 level

Sensex settles 283 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,800 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance