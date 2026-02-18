Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RVNL- GPT Infra JV secures Rs 1201-cr project from Northern Railway

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) in joint venture with GPT Infraprojects has received LOA from Northern Railway for "Design and Construction of New Rail Cum Road Bridge No. 11 over river Ganga, 50 Meters downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station, including sub structure and super structure of the Bridge (8 X 108.5 m + 2 X 103.3 m Open Web Steel Girder) for four line tracks on lower deck and six lane Road on upper deck, including Railway and Road approaches as per GAD along with associated OHE Works and General Electric works in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India". The value of the project is Rs 1,201.35 crore with RVNL's share being 60%.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

