Adani Ports signs MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France

To strengthen connectivity between India and the EU

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and the Port of Marseille Fos, France's leading port and the Mediterranean's premier gateway, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation on trade facilitation, port innovation, and energy transition.

This partnership proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to strengthen coordination among key ports along the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) route, reinforcing connectivity between India and the European Union. This completes the IMEC pathway for India-EU trade, that has been boosted by the FTA between India and the EU, termed as 'the mother of all deals' by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.

The MoU was signed during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the expanding India-France strategic partnership and aligning it with the broader IMEC and India-EU trade vision. Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, the India Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a 6,000-km multimodal connectivity initiative linking India and Europe through integrated maritime routes, rail networks, digital systems and clean-energy pathways.

On the eastern gateway of IMEC, APSEZ's ports at Mundra and Hazira form a multimodal logistics hub connecting South Asia to West Asia. Through this MoU, Marseille Fos strengthens the western European gateway of the corridor, adding approximately 70 million tonnes of capacity and extending IMEC's reach deeper into Europe.

Marseille Fos is one of Europe's largest integrated multi modal port ecosystems. This partnership establishes a more structured and coordinated pathway to facilitate India-EU trade flows.

