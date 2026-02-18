RVNL bags Rs 1,201-cr bridge contract from Northern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Northern Railway for a project worth Rs 1,201.35 crore.

The project involves the design and construction of a new rail-cum-road Bridge No. 11 over the river Ganga, 50 meters downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The scope includes substructure and superstructure works (8 x 108.5 m + 2 x 103.3 m open web steel girder), four railway tracks on the lower deck and a six-lane road on the upper deck, along with railway and road approaches, associated OHE works, and general electrical works.

The project is to be executed within 48 months. The total contract value stands at Rs 1,201.35 crore.

RVNL will execute the project in a joint venture, with a 60% share, while GPT Infraprojects holds the remaining 40% stake. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions, the company said.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing a wide range of railway infrastructure projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

The company reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.32% to close at Rs 309.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News