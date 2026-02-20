Nifty February futures trade at premium
NSE India VIX surged 6.70% to 14.36.The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,584.70, a premium of 13.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,571.25 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 116.90 points or 0.46% to 25,571.25.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.70% to 14.36.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.
