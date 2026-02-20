Friday, February 20, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Feb 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX surged 6.70% to 14.36.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,584.70, a premium of 13.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,571.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 116.90 points or 0.46% to 25,571.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.70% to 14.36.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

Sensex settles 317 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,550

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 183-cr order from Tata Steel

NTPC Green Energy adds 165 MW capacity at Khavda-II Solar PV Project

Star Cement's new grinding unit in Assam commences operations

ASM Tech inks pact to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

Feb 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

