Nifty February futures trade at premium

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,584.70, a premium of 13.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,571.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 116.90 points or 0.46% to 25,571.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.70% to 14.36.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

