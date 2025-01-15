Business Standard

Rashi Peripherals to acquire 70% stake in Satcom Infotech

Rashi Peripherals to acquire 70% stake in Satcom Infotech

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Rashi Peripherals (RP Tech) has announced its intent to acquire 70% equity stake in Satcom Infotech, a prominent distributor specializing in cybersecurity solutions. This strategic move expands RP Tech's portfolio in the cybersecurity sector, further elevating its position as a leading, comprehensive ICT solutions provider in India.

With this strategic investment, the company aims to leverage Satcom's established expertise in the cybersecurity domain to introduce new brands and forge impactful partnerships. Satcom will benefit from RP Tech's robust financial capabilities and extensive geographical reach, enabling the company to scale its operations and enhance its service delivery across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

