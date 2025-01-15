Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets ended little changed and the U.S. dollar dropped to the lower 157-yen range after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a speech that the central bank would discuss whether to raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 38,444.58, extending its losing streak to five days and hitting its lowest level in over a month. The broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 2,690.81.

Nintendo shares rallied 2.5 percent amid expectations the games giant will soon release its much-anticipated Switch 2 console.

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,257.7 trillion yen.

 

The M3 money stock rose an annual 0.8 percent to 1,609.5 trillion yen, while M1 was up 1.3 percent to 1,096.5 trillion yen.

The L money stock climbed 3.7 percent on year to 2,195.6 trillion yen following the 3.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese shares end lower ahead of GDP data

Chinese shares end lower ahead of GDP data

Nifty ends above 23,200; realty shares outperform; VIX slides 1.37%

Nifty ends above 23,200; realty shares outperform; VIX slides 1.37%

Gold gains as dollar drags ahead of inflation data

Gold gains as dollar drags ahead of inflation data

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

US stocks see choppy moves, DOW gains half a percent

US stocks see choppy moves, DOW gains half a percent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon