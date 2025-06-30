Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 3.20% to 12.79.The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,615, a premium of 97.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,517.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 120.75 points or 0.47% to 25,517.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.20% to 12.79.
State Bank of India, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.
