Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX rallied 3.20% to 12.79.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,615, a premium of 97.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,517.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 120.75 points or 0.47% to 25,517.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.20% to 12.79.

State Bank of India, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

