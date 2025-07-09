Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX fell 2.09% to 11.94.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,550, a premium of 73.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,476.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 46.40 points or 0.18% to 25,476.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.09% to 11.94.

Vedanta, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Prestige Estate records 300% YoY growth in sales in Q1

Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson for rollout of Fixed Wireless Access services in India

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

