Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The Global Consumer Banking business unit of Intellect Design Arena, today announced the successful implementation of eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FIBE), marking a significant milestone in the bank's digital transformation journey.

As Egypt's first Islamic commercial bank and a leader in Islamic banking, FIBE continues to pioneer innovation in Shariah-compliant banking services across both retail and corporate sectors. The deployment of eMACH.ai DEP signals a bold shift from legacy infrastructure to a unified, customer-first digital banking experience rooted in FIB's vision: to be the best bank in providing Islamic services and products to our customers and correspondents, while achieving sustainable growth and reinforcing the Bank's position regionally and internationally.

 

eMACH.ai DEP is built on a composable architecture consisting of Events, Microservices, API, Cloud, Headless architecture and embedded AI. The platform creates business impact by enabling seamless, contextual engagement across the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition and engagement to retention, through both self-service and assisted channels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson for rollout of Fixed Wireless Access services in India

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with Zentiva

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

