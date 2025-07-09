Intellect implements eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt

The Global Consumer Banking business unit of Intellect Design Arena, today announced the successful implementation of eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) at Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FIBE), marking a significant milestone in the bank's digital transformation journey.
As Egypt's first Islamic commercial bank and a leader in Islamic banking, FIBE continues to pioneer innovation in Shariah-compliant banking services across both retail and corporate sectors. The deployment of eMACH.ai DEP signals a bold shift from legacy infrastructure to a unified, customer-first digital banking experience rooted in FIB's vision: to be the best bank in providing Islamic services and products to our customers and correspondents, while achieving sustainable growth and reinforcing the Bank's position regionally and internationally.
eMACH.ai DEP is built on a composable architecture consisting of Events, Microservices, API, Cloud, Headless architecture and embedded AI. The platform creates business impact by enabling seamless, contextual engagement across the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition and engagement to retention, through both self-service and assisted channels.
