Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX tumbled 3.51% to 16.56.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,654, a premium of 111.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,542.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 174.10 points or 0.70% to 24,542.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.51% to 16.56.

Eternal, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

