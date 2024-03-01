Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.16% as shares advanced

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 355.95 points or 1.62% to 22,338.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.16% to 15.24.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,451.25, a premium of 112.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,338.75 in the cash market.