Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 2.16% as shares advanced
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,451.25, a premium of 112.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,338.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 355.95 points or 1.62% to 22,338.75.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.16% to 15.24.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

