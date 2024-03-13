Sensex (    %)
                             
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSE index closed down 6.65% at 8756.4 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd dropped 9.81%, Steel Authority of India Ltd slipped 8.52% and NMDC Ltd shed 8.08%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 94.00% over last one year compared to the 29.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 5.69% and Nifty Media index is down 5.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.51% to close at 21997.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.23% to close at 72761.89 today.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

