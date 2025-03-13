Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices may track global cues higher

Indices may track global cues higher

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 21.50 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Economy:

Indias retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61% in February 2025, down from 4.31% in January, as food price pressures softened, according to government data released on Wednesday. This brings inflation below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% for the first time since August 2024.

Meanwhile, Indias industrial output growth picked up to 5% year-on-year in January 2025, compared to 3.2% in December 2024.

Also Read

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,570, hints at mildly positive start; NASDAQ jumps 1%; Asia mixed

International Criminal Court, ICC

What is ICC, which had former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested

UN Secretary General António Guterres (above) has invited world leaders to a Climate Action Summit on September 23 in New York

'All will lose', warns UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst growing trade war

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 162

Rain, Kolkata Rains

Delhi weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain likely in coming days

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,627.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,510.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 March 2025, provisional data showed.

 

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 30185.86 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, following an overnight rebound in U.S. tech stocks. However, persistent concerns over trade tensions and global economic uncertainties suggest that market volatility is not going away anytime soon.

On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indices closed higher after a cooler-than-expected US CPI inflation report, but gains were tempered by renewed tariff threats from President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite surged 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, edged 0.2% lower.

Inflation data showed a slight cooling, with the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rising 2.8% year-over-year in February, down from January's 3% increase. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, recorded a 3.1% uptickits slowest pace since 2021.

Despite easing inflation, investors remain wary. Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports has reignited fears of higher prices, potentially offsetting any economic relief from cooling inflation.

The European Union quickly responded, announcing counter-tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, set to take effect in April. Canada followed suit, slapping retaliatory tariffs on $21 billion worth of American imports, including steel and aluminum. As tensions mount, concerns of a global trade war are intensifying, raising the risk of rising consumer prices and potential job losses across key industries.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses on Wednesday. The Nifty concluded trading below the 22,500 mark, retreating from an intraday high of 22,577.40 reached in early trading. IT, realty and media shares tumbled. On the other hand, private banks, financial services and auto shares climbed.

Investor sentiment was weighed down by persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in Indian equities. Concerns surrounding US President Trump's trade policies and the looming risk of a recession in the United States also contributed to the cautious atmosphere.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 72.56 points or 0.10% to 74,029.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 27.40 points or 0.12%, to 22,470.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government allocates Rs 500 crore for Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme

Government allocates Rs 500 crore for Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme

Robust 4Q23 GDP growth figures to carry momentum into 1H24 for Indian economy

Robust 4Q23 GDP growth figures to carry momentum into 1H24 for Indian economy

India's Index Of Industrial Production Slows To 3.8% In January

India's Index Of Industrial Production Slows To 3.8% In January

India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

India's Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 5.09% In February

Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon