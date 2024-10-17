Business Standard
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Oct 17 2024

NSE India VIX added 2.56% to 13.39.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,845.10, a premium of 95.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,749.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 221.45 points or 0.89% to 24,749.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.56% to 13.39.

Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

