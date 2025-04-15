Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scale above 23,300; realty shares in demand

Nifty scale above 23,300; realty shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with significant gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,300 level. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,589.44 points or 2.11% to 76,746.70. The Nifty 50 index jumped 483.75 points or 2.12% to 23,312.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.99% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 2.46%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,073 shares rose and 567 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Realty index advanced 4.39% to 824.80. The index rallied 5.7% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

GUJCET 2025 results: Gujarat board dismisses fake result date claims

Exam results, results

MP board results 2025 date: When will class 10, 12 results be announced?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market LIVE: IndusInd Bk, TaMo, L&T, lead Sensex 1600 pts higher at 76,750; Nifty tops 23,300

trading, markets

Ahluwalia Contracts sees best day in over 4 months, stock up 7%; Here's why

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Normalcy back in Murshidabad after Waqf protest violence, forces deployed

Anant Raj (up 7.92%), Macrotech Developers (up 5.46%), DLF (up 4.95%), Phoenix Mills (up 4.52%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.15%), Sobha (up 3.8%), Godrej Properties (up 3.08%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.96%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.3%) and Raymond (up 1.13%) advanced.

Result Today

GM Breweries (up 1.92%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (up 2.87%), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (up 4.38%), and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (down 0.42%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 3.55% after the pharma company said that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg.

Biocon rose 3.16% after the company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, signed a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron, paving the way to commercialize Yesafili, a biosimilar to EYLEA, in the U.S. by the second half of 2026.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (JACPL) rallied 3.90% after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Jubilant Agri Solutions (JASL), on 7 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Gains as Tech Tariff Exclusions Spark Rally, Global Markets Surge

Wall Street Gains as Tech Tariff Exclusions Spark Rally, Global Markets Surge

Insolation Energy rallies as arm bags sale order worth Rs 36 crore

Insolation Energy rallies as arm bags sale order worth Rs 36 crore

Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Rivaroxaban tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon